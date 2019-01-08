On Monday the White House said it would reverse previous policy and direct the IRS to pay out tax refunds during the partial government shutdown.
The announcement came in a briefing from acting Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought.
Vought said the administration was trying to make this partial shutdown "as painless as possible."
Typically taxpayers file for refunds early in the year, but during a shutdown the IRS isn't allowed to disperse refunds without congressional approval.
Vice President Pence told reporters President Trump ordered the OMB to reduce the impact of the shutdown on everyday Americans.
The government has been shut down for 18 days as the administration's standoff with Congress over funding for the President's promise to build a border wall.