WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced a plan to transform the agency and improve service for taxpayers over the next decade on Wednesday.
The agency submitted a 150-page Strategic Operating Plan to the Secretary of the Treasury detailing how the agency will improve customer service, add capacity to audit filings of high-income earners and corporations and update various IRS systems.
The IRS expects their strategies to put an end to long wait times on the phone, add capacity to in-person taxpayer assistance centers around the country and provide new online tools for those who want to engage with the IRS digitally.
In compliance with Treasury Secretary Yellen’s directive, the agency doesn't plan to raise audit rates above historical levels for households making less than $400,000 annually. Instead, audit focuses will be on high earners and large corporations that aren't paying the taxes they owe.
"The plan is a bold look at what the future can look like for taxpayers and the IRS," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said. "Now that we have long-term funding, the IRS has an opportunity to transform its operations and provide the service people deserve. Through both service and technology enhancements, the experience of the future will look and feel much different from the IRS of today. This plan charts the course forward for the IRS and tax administration."