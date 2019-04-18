In what could be a potential major change, Instagram is looking at a feature that would hide the like count on photos. Only the person who made the post could see how many people have hit the like button.
The feature was spotted by a woman named Jane Wong, who says that Instagram wants “your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get.”
Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences,— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 18, 2019
as stated in the app: "We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get" pic.twitter.com/MN7woHowVN
But according to an article by the Verge, Instagram says that it has not tested the feature. An Instagram spokesperson told the publication, “We’re not testing this at the moment, but exploring ways to reduce pressure on Instagram is something we’re always thinking about.”