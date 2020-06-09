Cool and unsettled weather continues through today, with daytime highs 15-20 degrees below average for this time of the year.
Fog settles in to start the day, otherwise we are expecting much quieter conditions for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs the head back up to about average in the low 70's.
Daytime highs shoot into the upper 70's Thursday and Friday with a scattered chance of thunderstorms Thursday and very scattered showers Friday.
Looks like another cool and unsettled weekend ahead!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.