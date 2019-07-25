SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer is the most popular time to hit the water for some recreational fun. But it's also the time that blue-green algae is likely to bloom, creating some potentially hazardous water for you and your family.
According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, blue-green algae can appear in lakes and water year-round, but most commonly develops during the summer and early fall months.
During this time, the warm, calm waters create the perfect conditions for the algae to bloom where there's lots of sunlight.
While most blue-green blooms are non-toxic, some produce dangerous nerve or liver toxins that can harm you.
This month, water from Moses Lake tested positive for blue-green algae. According to the DOE, the lab found toxin levels of 26 micrograms per liter, which exceeds the recreational guideline maximum of six micrograms per liter.
A health advisory has also been issued for Fernan Lake in north Idaho. A large blue-green algae bloom is being tested for toxins.
The only way to identify if the algae is toxic, is through testing at the state ecology lab in King County.
So before getting in the water, it is important to identify if there are any potential contaminants.
Identifying Blue-Green Algae Blooms:
Algae blooms look similar to the color of split-pea soup, or thick bright green and blue paint. If the water is that color, or looks like paint was spilled on the surface, that is an algae bloom.
Blooms typically sit on the surface of the water in green clumps, flakes or filaments.
Contaminated Water Safety:
"When in doubt, stay out.”
If you see anything resembling algae, stay out of the water and keep distance from the bloom.
Especially keep children and animals away. People can develop rashes or become sick and the toxins can kill pets and livestock, even if they’re exposed for a small amount of time.
Ingesting the algae-contaminated water is the easiest way to get sick, but, exposure through swimming, water skiing, or by drinking or eating food contaminated by the water are ways to get sick too.
This includes fish caught in contaminated water that hasn’t been cleaned thoroughly.
Reporting Hazardous Water:
See something? Say something.
Report water you think is contaminated to County health districts and the Department of Ecology at 509-329-3400.
If the agency finds the water is toxic, signs will be posted on public access areas to notify the public of the toxic water.
The Washington State Toxic Algae website shows test results from water across the state.
You can also use the BloomWatch app on your smartphone to check if any algae blooms have been spotted in your area, or to report an algae bloom.
To find more information on blue-green algae visit the Washington State Department of Health website.