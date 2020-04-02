Overall, for Spokane today we are looking drier than yesterday. However, the chance for some spotty rain and snow remains in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 40's. Our fingers are crossed for partly sunny skies today. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop to below freezing. Models are indicating our next band of snow will move in around midnight. The National Weather Service is predicting less than half of inch of accumulation for tonight.
Tomorrow models are indicating we start dry with scattered snow showers over North Idaho. We will look for a taste of sunshine during the afternoon. By about 4:00 or 5:00 we will see a chance for mixed precipitation to move through which does look to continue into the night. The other big factor for tomorrow will be the winds! We are expecting breezy conditions with sustained winds around 20mph at times. Gusts will be in the 25-30mph range too.
As we head into next week warmer temperatures are on the way! We will have a chance to see near 60° by mid-week. More sunshine is also anticipated with spotty showers continuing in the forecast.
