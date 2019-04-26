Is the circus fun and games? Protesters argue it isn't for the elephants

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Shrine Circus is back. For many, the circus brings back childhood memories, but not everyone sees the circus as fun and games.
The big red and yellow tent on Sprague in Spokane Valley is hard to miss, but another group refused to go unnoticed. The Spokane Animal Liberation and Spokane Against Animals Used for Entertainment waved their signs that said, "a life in chains is no life," and "look for the hook," as families drove past on their way to the circus.
Protesters said they love the circus, but not the way the circus treats animals. The ringmaster, Richard Curtis, said the elephants aren't just performers, they're family.
"The landscape is definitely changing, a lot of people recognize the circus with the Ringling Brothers, or Cirque du Soleil, but there's a lot of family shows," Curtis said.
His circus family, the Zerbini family, has been performing more than 250 years. They've got two members that make up a big part of the show, Marie and Shelley. These elephants have been in the business longer than the ringmaster himself, around 50 years.
"It's not like they jump around from buyer to buyer, or owner to owner, anything like that. They’ve been with us all their life," Curtis said.
These big girls are Asian elephants, and they've got a few tricks up their trunk. But, this group of protesters want this to be Marie and Shelley’s last performance.
"They're behavior is not natural, it's only in fear of pain," Misty Morris, a Shrine Circus protester, said.
Morris said in order to turn a wild animal into a circus act; you have to break the elephant's spirit, she says this means beating and starving them.
The ringmaster said, for his elephants, that's simply not true.
"They hear circus, chains, they think a lot of bad stuff is going on, it's exactly the opposite," Curtis said.
Marie and Shelley live under the spotlight, and these protesters want them to be walking freely.
"Elephants naturally walk 20-50 miles a day, and yet they're chained to these confined spaces where they're forced to perform," Morris said.
Morris doesn't want circus fans to turn a blind eye to this, she said by going to the show, you're feeding into the problem.
"We as consumers have a vote, we can vote with our dollar," Morris said.
But the circus says while elephants are gaining more rights, their team follows those guidelines.
"The laws are becoming more and more strict everywhere we go with handling and traveling with the elephants," Curtis said.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 27; at 1 and 5 p.m. April 28. Tickets will be available at the box office on site beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for reserved seating, $20 for VIP tickets and $25 for ringmaster seats.