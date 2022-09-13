SPOKANE, Wash. - A local foundation with a focus on providing support programs for kids and families touched by autism is moving into a new building in Spokane.
Previously, the ISAAC Foundation called a smaller building on Broadway home, but now, they've moved into a location at 606 W. Sharp Ave near the Spokane Arena. The founder of the ISAAC Foundation said this new space will open up more doors and space for families.
Over the summer, volunteers worked to get the building ready. There is more space and conference rooms which will allow the foundation to do some of their programming simultaneously. For example, parents will be able to have a space to relax and socialize with one another while kids can create in a new Lego area or 3D print toys for the foundation's new chinchillas, Bill and Ted.
"This was a long time coming,"Holly Goodman, ISAAC Foundation founder said. "[The kids] loved the other space, but it was very, very tiny so I think they're going to find this to be just perfect for what they wanted."
Since the ISAAC Foundation started, they've helped hundreds of families in the Inland Northwest with workshops for parents, sibling spotlights, monthly parent support activities, family events and autism in the wild first responder training.
To celebrate the opening of the new building, the ISAAC Foundation is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 where the public is invited to attend.