Isaac Emzy Brincken loved books from the time he was born, according to his mom and dad, Cody and Laura. They say the bright colors of the pages lit their son up and that he followed along on as they read to him. It was a special time for the little family.
Other times were much tougher considering Isaac was born with a variety of health complications – a cleft lip and palette, CHARGE syndrome, and Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He spent 147 of his 157 days alive in the hospital. He passed away after his 5-month birthday.
Now in his honor, his family has created Isaac’s Bookshelf. It rolls through the halls of Sacred Heart Children's Hospital where Isaac spent most of his life. It’s stocked with books for kids stuck in the hospital like he once was.
The shelf rolls into patients’ rooms where a child can choose a book to keep. Cody says that some kids even treat it as a keepsake and have doctors sign the book.
The shelf is also a destination for kids who need to practice mobility. They practice by walking to Isaac’s bookshelf and selecting a book.
The Brinckens want to keep the shelf stocked with a variety of reads for kids of all ages. They want to keep their son's memory alive by doing so and they hope others will want to help.
They’re hosting a fundraiser Friday night from 5pm to 8pm at the Ben Joyce Studios in Downtown Spokane. Entry is free. They ask people to come enjoy a glass of wine, learn about the cause and donate.
You can also donate on the Isaac’s Bookshelf webpage through PayPal or purchase new books at Aunties Bookstore.