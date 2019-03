ISP confirms semi-truck carrying bombs was headed for Indiana prior to crashing on I-90

Watch again

Dearinger inadvertently drove into the hazmat containment area instead of using the interstate on ramp. At the end of the containment area, Dearinger drove over a large snow bank, causing the truck to be disabled.

Dearinger was uninjured and received a citation for inattentive driving.

The interstate was closed for about two hours in both directions as a precaution until the load was confirmed not a hazard.

Fairchild Air Force Base assisted emergency personnel by sending three explosive ordnance disposal technicians to the scene, although the semi-truck involved did not have a direct relationship with the base.