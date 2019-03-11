ISP confirms semi-truck carrying missiles was headed for Indiana prior to crashing on I-90

Idaho State Police has confirmed that the missiles on-board a semi that crashed last Friday at the Huetter rest stop were coming from Port Hadlock, Washington and heading for Indiana.
According to a release, a 2016 Volvo semi-truck carrying 16 2,000-pound missiles driven by 47-year-old Mark Dearinger, was traveling eastbound through the Huetter rest area.
Dearinger inadvertently drove into the hazmat containment area instead of using the interstate on ramp. At the end of the containment area, Dearinger drove over a large snow bank, causing the truck to be disabled.
Dearinger was uninjured and received a citation for inattentive driving.
The interstate was closed for about two hours in both directions as a precaution until the load was confirmed not a hazard.
Fairchild Air Force Base assisted emergency personnel by sending three explosive ordnance disposal technicians to the scene, although the semi-truck involved did not have a direct relationship with the base.