Update Jan. 13, 1:50 pm:
Idaho State Police have asked the Coeur d'Alene Police Department to close the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Ramsey road as they investigate a fatal crash.
According to ISP, people were driving backwards up the ramp to avoid the Interstate.
Troopers are continuing to work to clear the scene and they hope to have all lanes open by 2:15 pm.
Update Jan. 13, 1:28 pm:
According to Idaho State Police, a crash on westbound I-90 near the Huetter rest area was fatal.
Drivers should expect extended delays between Coeur d'Alene and the rest area.
Previous Coverage:
Idaho State Police troopers are on the scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 90 near the Huetter rest area Monday.
At least one lane will be blocked as troopers measure the scene.
Drivers are asked to go slow as they approach the scene of the crash. There's no current estimate for when the lane will reopen.
