LEWISTON, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help with information about the disappearance of Michael Murphy.
Murphy was last seen in March 2018, when he was living in the Lewiston/Clarkston area.
He's described as a Native American male, about 6'2" with medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance.
"Michael was beloved by his family and friends, and it is our sincere hope that we can locate Michael and return him to his family," said ISP Detective Joe Lake, who has been working on Michael's case since 2019.
If you have any information about Michael, you're asked to contact ISP detectives at (208)-750-9350.