Idaho State Police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel Sunday morning on US-12 in Nez Perce County, leading to a single-vehicle crash and a citation.
ISP District 2 Troopers investigated the crash around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on US-12 at milepost 21 in the Lenore area near the Cherry Lane Bridge. Police say the woman told them she had fallen asleep.
The woman's vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a power pole and overturned.
ISP says the driver was cited for inattentive driving. They reported she sustained minor injuries.
