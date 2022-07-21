The Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue.

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue.

According to ISP, there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The first was a Toyota Highlander occupied by a 76-year-old driver and 95-year-old passenger, both wearing seatbelts. The second was a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle occupied by a 93-year-old and 63-year-old passenger, both wearing helmets.

ISP said the driver of the Cam-Am died at the scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital, but later died.

An investigation is underway by ISP. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!