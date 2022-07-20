ISP

BONNER COUNTY, ID - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Bonner County that killed one woman on Tuesday.

Troopers say a 47-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman from Loveland, CO were driving southbound on Trestle Creek Road in Polaris ATV when they failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

Both women were taken the hospital by a private car, where the 47-year-old woman died.

Troopers say they believe both women were wearing the helmets when the ATV crashed.

ISP says next-of-kin has been notified and they are continuing to investigate.

