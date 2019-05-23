Idaho State Police are searching for a homicide suspect who is armed & dangerous.
Police say 45-year-old Jonathan Llana shot and killed a person in northern Utah on I-84 near Rattlesnake Pass, then fled north to Idaho.
Llana was stopped by Cassia County Deputies and ISP, but fled in his vehicle, eventually crashed into a field near I-86, and then fled on foot in the vicinity of the Raft River/Yale Rd intersection.
Llana has not yet been located and is considered armed and dangerous.
He is described as 5'10", 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see a person matching his description, contact law enforcement immediately.