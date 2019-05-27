A man was hospitalized after jumping off a bridge and being ran over by a semi-truck on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene Monday morning.
Idaho State Police say around 9:50 a.m., the 50-year-old man jumped off the 7th St. overpass in Coeur d'Alene onto the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 13.
A semi-truck was traveling eastbound on I-90 and drove over the top of him. He was transported to Kootenai Health.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Sgt. Ron Sutton with the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730.
Eastbound traffic was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.