ISP Nets 17 DUI Arrests From "No Refusal Weekend"

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 17 DUI arrests over the weekend, a vast majority of those in Kootenai County, make a grand total of 25 DUI’s just in the last week in north Idaho.
Those numbers, just from the Idaho State Police, don’t account for the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, or Spirit Lake PD, which could make that total even higher.
Law enforcement agencies across Kootenai County are taking part in “No Refusal Weekend’s”, which started just before Thanksgiving and runs until New Years.
This year, the emphasis patrols are in honor of Jacob Leeder, the son of Kootenai County Sheriff’s Sergeant who was killed in a DUI collision in December 2017.