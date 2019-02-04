UPDATE: Police say Charlene M. Larson, 54, of Rathdrum failed to yield at a stop sign when Roger Schroeder, 52, of Kalispell was driving a tractor pulling two trailers and struck her vehicle in the intersection.
Schroeder's trailer rolled and spilled its full load of lumber.
Police say then Matthew Diel, 47, of Sandpoint, was driving down the road when his car was hit by the lumber.
Diel was not hurt but Larson and Schroeder were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Clean up of the accident is expected to end around 6 p.m. Monday night.
RATHDRUM - Idaho State Police are on the scene of a multiple vehicle injury crash on Highway 53 and Atlas Rd.
Initially, the highway was fully blocked but one lane is now open.
Police still ask for the public to avoid the area. Northern Lakes Fire Protection District says the semi-truck trailer rolled over and a large amount of lumber is now blocking the road.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.