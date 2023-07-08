MERIDIAN, Idaho - An Idaho State Police trooper was injured after he struck a deer and rolled down a 40-foot embankment on Saturday.
According to ISP, a trooper was responding to a crash on US-20 at around 7 a.m. on July 8 when he struck a deer on the roadway, sending his patrol car rolling down an embankment. The steep drop ended with the vehicle on its top.
Passing witnesses stopped to help the trooper out of the car. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Emerson County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.
"Our primary concern is the involved trooper's well-being and recovery," said ISP Western Command Major Russ Wheatley. "We are extremely thankful for the bystanders who took immediate action when our trooper needed help."