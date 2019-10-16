RATHDRUM, Idaho - Unfortunately, state troopers are again having to remind drivers to slow down and move over after one in Idaho was struck but luckily uninjured last week.
Idaho State Police released dash cam footage of an incident on SH 53 and Ramsey Road in Rathdrum, where Trooper Llerenas was investigating a collision.
A truck comes into the intersection in front of a tow truck, and that tow truck collides with it and strikes the car Llerenas was observing, striking him as he attempted to avoid it.
A witness runs into the area to check if the trooper is okay, to which Llerenas replies, "Yep, I'm good."
ISP says luckily Llerenas wasn't injured, but this is yet another reminder to help keep first responders safe.
"Please slow down, move over, and pay attention when approaching emergency vehicles/incidents," ISP said.
