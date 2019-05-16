Issaquah High School is closed Thursday after five more measles cases in the area were announced.
A staff member at the high school is one of the five new cases.
School administrators made the decision to close the school for a staff immunization check.
Parents were sent a letter that told them that their child could have been exposed and that they must provide proof their child has been immunized for measles, mumps and rubella with the MMR vaccine before coming back to school.
If students and parents cannot produce proof of vaccination, they'll be barred from attending school until at least June 3.
Kathy Lofy with the Washington State Board of Heath said, "bottom line is we need people to check their immunization records to raise our community immunity and prevent this disease from spreading."
Various counties around the state have listed several exposure sites linked to people diagnosed with the measles.
Officials are advising anyone and everyone to check their medical records to prevent another outbreak.