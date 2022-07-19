Found Wallet
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — It's a reunion nearly 40 years in the making, and it's all thanks to a curious teen who loves to swim.
 
Tim Lewis says he and his family were spending the weekend at Priest Lake, watching their children enjoy the beautiful waters.
 
"My friends and I were running and we jumped off the dock," Tim's teenage son recalls. "We were swimming over to where we were going to hang out, and I noticed some blue sticking up out of the sand. I was like, 'Hey, this is a wallet!'"
 
He immediately grabbed it for a closer examination, estimating it was in at least four or five feet of water.
 
"I picked it up, and a student ID was in the wallet," he says. "I told my friends, and they were like, 'You should go show your parents!' Everyone was so interested, especially because the student ID was still so intact."

Priest Lake wallet discovery

1 of 3
The ASB card was from Carmichael Junior High School in Richland, Washington and dated back to the 1983 - 1984 school year. The family was amazed by the condition of both the card and wallet.
 
"It was still in really good shape," Lewis says.
 
And there was also perhaps a little bit of luck inside, too.
 
"There was a single penny," he says. "What shocked me most is you could still see every detail about the penny."
 
Tim turned to social media trying to find the rightful owner. He posted on a popular Priest Lake page, as well as some community pages within the Tri-Cities. Hours later, numerous people had identified the boy in the ASB card as Vic Parish, now a grown man.
 
"It turned out, he rented a cabin a few doors down from us 38 years ago," explains Tim. "This is bringing back the memories, of course."
 
And the post to try to locate Parish is also connecting him with fellow students from his past.
 
"He said he was missing some of his old friends... and was trying to find these people," Lewis says.
 
But because of the Facebook post, those friends instead found him!
 
"People who knew him from school," Lewis says. "He (told me) it has totally connected him to his story."
 
The wallet is currently on its way back to Parish in the Tri-Cities area. 
 
He told our sister station KNDO, "It's cool that on Facebook, this can happen. It's a lot better community than I realized."

As for Lewis's son? He says he will continue to be extremely observant about what he comes across during those swims and encourages others to do the same. You never know what you might find!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!