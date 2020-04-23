COLVILLE, Wash. - "I have never had an illness like COVID-19." That's what Nancy Gregory, a teacher in the Colville School District, had to say in an interview about her diagnosis and recovery from coronavirus.
Gregory spoke with Barry Bacon, M.D., during a live video on the Heartland Medicine Colville Clinic's Facebook page this week (interview starts around 11-minute mark), detailing her worsening symptoms, diagnoses/testing process and possible contraction in Spokane.
"I felt 100% healthy when I went to bed and I woke up about three hours later to use the restroom and I felt like I had been run over by a Mack truck," Gregory said. "I have never had my body hurt like that. I'm no stranger to illness. I'm a breast cancer survivor. I'm no stranger to pain, I've delivered for babies, one of them over ten pounds. It hurt, it hurt so badly."
Gregory says she had symptoms like productive coughing, mild fever, sinus pain/pressure, runny nose, and eventual shortness of breath. She was initially diagnosed with pneumonia.
"I absolutely was terrified that it was COVID from the very beginning because of how bad I felt," Gregory said.
Doctors didn't initially feel she was a candidate for COVID-19, but her symptoms were worsening and Gregory said she was sleeping roughly 85 percent of the first week.
Gregory then began expressing her concerns being in the education field.
"Knowing that my own health and life was in jeopardy was scary but it was certainly not my my primary concern," Gregory said. "I am a teacher, I work with students, I have co-workers that I care very much about. I have two daughters and two grandchildren that live in the community. I had had dinner with them the night before my symptoms came on. I was terrified that I would have unknowingly transmitted the illness to somebody else."
Six days in to her ongoing illness, she contacted the Colville School District, leading to administration setting up an appointment with a local clinic to get tested in the back parking lot. Ten days later, she found out her COVID-19 test was positive.
"My biggest concern really from day one was the possibility that I could spread the disease to somebody else and it was the worst experience I've ever had physically," Gregory said. "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."
Gregory says she was the first positive case in Colville and third in Stevens County back in late March, and she felt it was highly unlikely she had contracted the virus locally. She believes she may have contracted COVID while shopping in Spokane about a week before she got her symptoms.
"I'm fairly convinced with what I understand about COVID and exposure to onset of symptoms and the time period where you're contagious, I just really believe that I very likely came in contact with someone when I was in Spokane that day and picked up the virus there," she said.
Gregory said she had visited some thrift stores, including Goodwill, and TJ Maxx in Spokane.
Gregory had made only one trip to a supermarket between the pneumonia and COVID diagnoses, and other than that was home for over three weeks isolating.
"Another thing I want to say about the illness is it came on very differently for me than any other illness, it came on like a freight train," Gregory said. "It also left very differently. There were times where I would think 'you know I don't feel as terrible as I did, I think I may be turning a corner, and feel kind of okay there for a little bit' and then hours later be absolutely pushed down to the lowest point. So it just was very, very different. The recovery was not 'you turn a corner and you just get better and better,' it was not like that at all."
Gregory was appreciative of the well wishes and thanks for sharing her experience with COVID-19.
"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share my story," Gregory said. "It's very healing for me to be able to to share that."
