SANDPOINT, Idaho. - While coyotes usually stay hidden from humans, the coyotes at Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort are not afraid to come out in the daylight, chasing skiers.
“This coyote was way too comfortable around humans and was taking matter into his own hands,” T.J. Ross said.
Ross has worked for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for ten years; he knows a lot about wildlife, usual patterns between animals.
So, when one coyote chased a skier through the trees on Schweitzer, as she was making her way down the slopes, eventually taking a bite – Ross was surprised.
“The fact that these coyotes were seen in daylight and going as far as chasing skiers and actually biting someone, is very unusual behavior,” Ross said.
This behavior is suspected to be caused by humans feeding the coyotes on or near the mountain.
Schweitzer Ski Patrol has reported sightings of these coyotes since early January, yet those sightings have not turned into anything more, until now. The young woman who was bit recovered quickly, understandably shaken up by the attack.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Ross said. “She had a good head on her shoulders and was able to deal with it very well.”
To keep yourself and others safe, if you do come in contact with an aggressive coyote, Ross says to treat it as if you were in front of a bear; stand your ground, wave your arms, and above all else, do not run.