SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local man got quite the scare earlier this month when the back window of his truck was shot out near Spokane Falls Community College.
"I was just finishing up playing flag football Friday night, two weeks ago," victim Darin DeBolt said. "I was on my normal route home. Suddenly, I heard a pop and felt glass hit the back of my head."
DeBolt initially didn't think the worst, but when he saw the bullet hole the next morning, he knew the damage was not the result of an accident.
"It looks like either a pellet gun, a BB gun or maybe even a small 22 rifle," he said.
The DeBolt family was forced to cover the unexpected expense.
"It was $200 out of my pocket," he said.
DeBolt said he's angry, but he's also grateful. Normally, his children would have been in the line of fire.
"Luckily they weren't with me or else my three-year-old would have been in the seat right by where the hole was," he said.
DeBolt reported it to the police. He says he was told he was one of a handful of victims on Friday, October 11.
"They say they were all in that same area (around SFCC,) in that same time frame," he said.
And if whoever did it is reading this, DeBolt wants you to remember this.
"It's not a prank," he said. "I could have gotten in a crash. If my kids were with me, it could have hit my daughter in the back of the head."
If you have any information about this crime, please call (509)456-2233 and reference case number 2019-20194858
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.