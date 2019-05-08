"It Could Have Taken His Head Off!" Man hurt by fishing line tied off at neck height

(WESH) A Sunday bike ride through an Ormond Beach, Florida park was anything but pleasant for a woman and her boyfriend.
He said he rode right into a fishing line, tied off between a dock and a tree, that was at neck height.
The man said he had to fall off his bike to avoid a possible life-threatening injury.
"I'm lucky to walk away. It's just scary to think that something like that is out here," the man said.
"He could have gone right through it, and it could have taken his head off in all reality," his girlfriend added.
"It was burning, like somebody was like, taking fishing wire or something like that trying to decapitate me the whole time," he said.
The man and his girlfriend asked not to be identified since they ride bikes in Central Park almost daily, and fear reprisal for sounding the alarm.
