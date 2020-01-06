SPOKANE, Wash. - An early-morning ride came with an extra scare for one Spokane mountain biker.
At about 5:30 on Monday, January 6, Lindsay Duvall was riding south on the South Hill Upper Bluff trail when he spotted a cougar walking in the opposite direction.
"It slowly turned around when it saw me and slowly walked back down the trail," Duvall recounted in a Nextdoor post. "It did not act scared."
Staci Lehman from the Department of Fish and Wildlife said the sighting wasn't uncommon and since the cougar didn't appear aggressive or confrontational, the department isn't too concerned.
However, people planning on hitting the trails are encouraged to keep bear spray or other protection on them.
KHQ's Sydnee Stelle is working on this story and will have more details coming up tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.