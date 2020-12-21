Leslie Lowe

A strong cold front will continue to deliver rain, mountain snow and high winds through tonight, with gust 45-50 MPH in the Spokane/CDA metro, Columbia Basin, Palouse and LC Valley and Lookout pass. Wind advisories are in place beginning at 11 AM today through tomorrow morning. Behind this system, we will cool down and dry out into Christmas Eve and Christmas day. So our dreams of a white Christmas are pretty slim as of today. 

