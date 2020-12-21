A strong cold front will continue to deliver rain, mountain snow and high winds through tonight, with gust 45-50 MPH in the Spokane/CDA metro, Columbia Basin, Palouse and LC Valley and Lookout pass. Wind advisories are in place beginning at 11 AM today through tomorrow morning. Behind this system, we will cool down and dry out into Christmas Eve and Christmas day. So our dreams of a white Christmas are pretty slim as of today.
It Does Not Look Like We'll Be Walking in a Winter Wonderland for Christmas!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area and Waterville Plateau. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southwest winds are expected to develop Monday afternoon with gusts between 30-40 mph. A cold front passing through Monday evening will bring the potential for gusts closer to 45 mph or stronger. Gusty winds on the order of 30-45 mph will remain possible into the evening behind the cold front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
