"Better late than never" is what the proverbial "they" like to say and while high schoolers are finally getting the chance to play fall sports under phase two guidelines. It's also those exact same phase two guidelines that are causing one key component to be missing from the games: fans.
Shadle Park football dad, Nicholas Holmes, has watched his son Gunnar and his friends since they were pint-sized peewee players.
"From the time they're these little bobbleheads running around with football helmets on trying not to totter over," Holmes said with a smile before recalling the extra hours put in with Gunnar.
"The amount of time and effort we've put in over 8-10 with practices and buying equipment. I don't know how much time we spent in the backyard running routes and breaking down for tackles."
Holmes has watched his son and his friends work hard for the Friday night stardom of their senior year at Shadle Park.
"When we moved over here, Gunnar got on the team and he's been playing with essentially the same group of six or seven kids for the last eight years."
However, now Holmes simply can't watch them.
"It doesn't make sense. It doesn't pass the common sense test to me," Holmes said while discussing the current guidelines for fans at sporting venues.
Under phase two guidelines, no more than 200 people, and that number includes players, coaches, cheerleaders, officials, and working staff, are allowed at a sporting venue.
"It's ridiculous," Holmes said. "The band can't be there at the games. The cheerleaders at the games with nobody to cheer and get the crowd pumped up. It's nonsense."
Shadle Park senior and team captain Ryan Schmidt is thrilled to even be playing this year, but the lack of fans is a bit distracting. In an open-air stadium with seating for thousands and plenty of opportunity for social distancing, the Highlanders' quarterback would like to have parents at the very least back in the stands.
"I definitely think it's something we're missing right now," Schmidt said. "I don't see there being any reason why they can't be (in the stands). We go to school every day and we sit six feet apart."
Holmes concurs.
"We keep hearing, 'follow the science'. It's safe enough for our kids to go back to school and be exposed to COVID. It's safe enough for them to go play football and be exposed to COVID and then bring it home to their families, but it's not safe enough for their families to go and watch?"
As it sits right now, the phase two guidelines don't leave any room for fans at football games, and with 2021 being Holmes' last chance to see Gunnar play a sport he loves so much, frustration has firmly set in.
"Last week we played Clarkston at U-High stadium and there were parents from Clarkston that had driven two and a half, three hours, and they were stuck outside the gate," Holmes said. "They wouldn't let them in because of GSL policies."
GSL Director Ken VanSickle, however, says the league is just following the mandates from the Washington State Department of Health and Governor Inslee's office.
"We want families in the stands. Obviously, our priority is going to be senior parents who, you know, this is the last time," VanSickle said while talking about how the league is trying to ease the restrictions. "We're requesting two parents per participant, but we're just waiting to hear back."
In a shortened season, however, where time is running out for parents who just want to see their kids play, waiting is wasting precious memories.
"I missed so much time with my son in the military and watching him grow up and now that I have a chance for them to say no, it's ridiculous and it's not ok with me," Holmes said. "It's heartbreaking for me."
Holmes also added that he and other parents will gladly practice mask-wearing and social distancing measures. VanSickle doesn't doubt that.
"We know that they are going to be following the guidelines and we know they just want to see their kids play and we want them there," VanSickle affirmed. "We are hoping to get a little more leeway and trying to work with the Governor's office for one number for participants and one number for spectators."
VanSickle didn't have a timeline on when GSL might hear back from the Governor on their request but did say the league is meeting with the Spokane Regional Health District weekly and is hoping for some good news before the end of "fall sports" and certainly before spring sports like track and field and baseball begin.
"All you have to do is look at Gonzaga University Men's Basketball team. They're ranked #1 in the country and they haven't had fans all year," VanSickle added. "Gonzaga, professional teams, everybody has to follow that 200 guideline. It's hard for people to understand. We're outside, we're in huge stadiums. We can socially distance, but unfortunately, we have to follow the Governor's office and DOH. The limit is 200."
VanSickle insisted the GSL will do everything they can to eventually get fans and families back in the stands.
"I know for parents it's very frustrating," VanSickle said. "I know how important it is. We know how important it is for parents to share those moments with their athletes and we're going to do everything we can to make that happen."
In addition to starting this online petition, Holmes says he and other parents have been reaching out to leaders near and far, including the Governor's office, to get the policy changed before the season is over. Thus far, Holmes says they haven't heard back.
"We've called the Governor's office, all of our City Council, all of our elected officials, we've called the Mayor, we've sent emails and nothing's been resolved," Holmes said. "We've contacted everybody that we can contact and nothing's being done about it."
Spokane Public Schools addressed the matter on Twitter Thursday morning saying that the maximum number of participants for any Washington sporting even under Phase Two is 200 people (or 25 percent capacity), including players, coaches, administrators, staff and spectators. The district said GSL is continues to with the Spokane Regional Health District "on safely opening to more parents ASAP."
