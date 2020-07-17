SPOKANE, Wash. - Hiking and exploring the great outdoors are popular pastimes here in the Inland Northwest, especially during the summer.
However, one Spokane resident's time outside took a scary turn. On Friday, July 17, avid hiker Gail McCandless was hiking on Iller Creek Trail, when she came within 15 feet of a black bear.
"It had its hands on the tree, and it just turned its head and stared at me, it felt like we were looking right at each other," said McCandless.
She said earlier on her hike she heard a loud noise but it didn't click in her mind that it could be a bear, until she saw the bear right in front of her. McCandless believes that the loud noise was a separate bear than the one she saw in front of her.
"I knew there had been bear sightings but I just thought they were gone, they were somewhere else, well they aren't," McCandless said.
McCandless saw the bear less than a mile into her hike.
Luckily, the bear and McCandless just went their separate ways after, but if it came closer, she said she was prepared with bear spray.
"It's in the car, I don't always grab it but something made me feel like I had to," she said.
Park Ranger for Spokane County Parks, Bryant Robinson, said that is exactly what everyone should be doing.
"Please carry your bear spray, they are finding that this is more helpful than a firearm when it comes to that unwanted bear encounter," said Robinson.
He also added to practice using your bear spray before you go hiking, because if you get into an encounter, you want to know how to use it.
"These trails are definitely in bear country, so it is not uncommon to see bears and their cubs in different times of the year," said Robinson.
For more information on bear safety visit the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, here.
