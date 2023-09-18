SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a month since the Gray and Oregon Road fires occurred in eastern Washington. Both fires have affected hundreds of people within the Medical Lake and Elk community.
People are still calling and messaging us asking how they can help. A month later, these fires are still on our mind. We can still help!
NonStop Local has teamed up with Giving Back Spokane, Washington Trust Bank and Innovia to help raise money for communities affected by the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire.
Our team has planned special coverage today, September 18th, a month after the fires that destroyed hundreds of homes in Elk and Medical Lake.
Firefighters, and others, worked around the clock to save as homes and as much property as possible.
The special "Beyond the Fire Lines" coverage will be today from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
As we are on air, the connect center will be taking calls from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to receive donations. To donate over the phone tune into our newscast on television or over our stream!
The number for our connect center is: (509) 443-1111.
All donations over the phone will go through Innovia.
If you are wanting to donate before or after those connect center hours, please donate online on the Innovia Wildfire Emergency Response Fund.
“This emergency fund provides an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors and provide resources that will be needed now and in the future as our communities recover from the impacts of these devastating fires,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn.