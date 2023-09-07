OLYMPIA, Wash. — Now that summer is ending, that doesn't mean emergencies won't arise. As the cooler months roll in they their own challenges and risks.
Seasons will be changing, which means it is time to take stock of your emergency supplies, plans and behaviors to ensure you have a safe fall and winter.
Here are a few suggestions to help you prepare:
Fires and smoke: Washington state forests and wild areas are dry after the summer hear. Make sure to check weather updates and smoke conditions to prepare your home. If you are in an area with high wildfire risk, make sure you keep an emergency to-go bag handy that has clothes, medication and essential documents in case of evacuation.
Floods: Washington's fall months bring rain and powerful windstorms that can raise waiter levels. This will cause floods in river valleys and plains. At home, make sure you clear leaves from your gutters and street drains. If a flood is to happen, do not try to walk or drive through flooded areas. Keep enough food, water, medicine and key supplies available in case of an emergency.
Power outages: The powerful windstorms can easily knock out power to large areas in the state, for sometimes long periods of time. If power does go out, make sure you have batteries, medications, food and supplies to be self-sufficient for two weeks. Do not use charcoal grills indoors for warmth, these can produce carbon monoxide gas!
For more tips and information about emergency preparedness, visit the Washington State Department of Health's "get ready for an emergency" web page.