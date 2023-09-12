MOSCOW, Idaho — As Bryan Kohberger awaits his trial tomorrow, the Goncalves and Kernodle family have released a statement regarding the importance of this hearing.
Kohberger, the suspect in the quadruple quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, will appear in court tomorrow to discuss if cameras will be allowed in the court room.
The defense has argued that having cameras in the courtroom prevents the defendant from having a fair trial.
But in a statement today, released by Goncalves's attorney Shanon Gray, shows the importance for them to have cameras during this large trial.
Goncalves family and members of the Kernodle family state:
"It is vitally important that this trial be open to the public to view and watch. There is an enormous amount of media coverage about this case, some good and some bad, and with that comes the responsibility f the court to ensure a fair trial.
The thing that is most overlooked in reviewing the motions filed by the State (who took no position in it's original motion dated June 6, 2023 - stating it relied on the discretion of the court and now is taking a different position) and the Defense is faith in the justice system.
This case is surrounded by secrecy. Everything is either sealed or redacted. The family has not received any discovery on this case or any information about the facts of the case from the State. No one knows anything about the case which leads to speculation. That speculation is fueled by the secrecy surrounding everything that is filed and every hearing that is closed off to the media and the public. Only through independent investigation has the family been able to get some information.
So it is vitally important that the trial be viewed publicly! It is important to the victims family, relatives, community members and the public that this veil of secrecy be lifted at trial. This not only insures accountability for all the parties involved but also helps the public maintain it's faith in the justice system!"
Judge John Judge will hear both sides and ultimately make a decision if cameras will be live in the courtroom during Kohberger's trial.
Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy trial on Aug. 24 which has postponed his trial to sometime in 2024.