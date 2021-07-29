West of Spokane, along Highway 2, in the small town of Davenport, you'll find the perfect place to get a slice of Americana and some peace and quiet.
You'll also find a place to get some shaved ice, courtesy of Davenport Shaved Ice and the duo of James and his 14-year-old stepson, Jahdon.
Of course, Jahdon's mom Jill can also be found at the makeshift shop from time to time, acting as "moral support" as Jahdon put it on the hot July day we stopped by.
And the town of Davenport has supported Jill and her family in more ways than grabbing a cool treat every now and then. Just two weeks after they moved to the town, Jill's oldest son was hit by a car.
The town opened their arms. "They provided us with food, comfort, anything we ever needed," Jill said.
The support continues with Jill's husband, James - an army vet who lost his eyesight due to a degenerative disease.
"He's actually beloved by a lot of people in this community," Jill boasted. "He's actually known in this community as 'The Town Blind Guy'."
Embraced by their new community, James and Jahdon finally found a permanent spot to open their chilly calling, right next to the hardware store in the center of town.
"He (James) started volunteering at the hardware store... and the owners took a liking to him," Jill said.
With a permanent location secured, James and Jahdon got to work, with James handling the business side of things while coaching Jahdon on the customer service side of things.
"I've learned there's a lot of things you can and cannot say," Jahdon smiled.
"He's come a long ways in certain areas where his language wasn't all correct and learned that you can't make everybody happy but you got to learn how to try," James said.
Jahdon has also learned the hard truth of making your money and the value in a hard day's work.
"He's also been able to learn that the little bit of money doesn't go as far as you thought it was," James said. "It's a great experience for him (Jahden) to learn that if you want something you really do have to work for it."
While making money is great, the lessons in life and bonding with your family perhaps hold a little more value for the crew of Davenport Shaved Ice as they sit perched next to Highway 2, ready to serve up a cool, refreshing treat to passing motorists and the town they've come to love.
"It started out as just a hobby for us to create fun in the community and it's just sort of morphed into a family business," Jill said. "This is kind of our way of saying 'thank you' and let us help you have fun this summer and make memories in a different way."
Davenport Shaved Ice is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1pm - 6pm at the corner of Morgan and 8th in Davenport, Washington.