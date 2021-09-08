SPOKANE, Wash. - A long six year wait came to an end for fans of Death Cab For Cutie who hadn't played Spokane since 2015.
During the set, frontman Ben Gibbard said the Pavilion concert venue is beautiful and "looks like a spaceship."
The Bellingham, Washington band who has not released new music since 2018 had no problem packing the Pavilion with fans to hear hits like "I Will Follow You Into The Dark," "Transatlanticism" and "The Ghosts of Beverly Drive."
Death Cab For Cutie was joined by tour support group Deep Sea Diver who opened the show with an energetic, indie rock set.