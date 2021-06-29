SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands across the Inland Northwest have been left without power off and on since the heatwave began this weekend. Avista announced late Monday that they had a schedule for rolling blackouts into the remainder of the week.
They say that the neighborhoods that were affected by the blackouts Monday will likely experience them Tuesday, and possibly beyond. as well. One of those neighborhoods is where Becky Mantei lives in North Spokane.
“They’ve known for a week that this was going to happen,” she said. “I don’t believe that there was nothing (Avista) could do.”
Becky was notified Tuesday morning that more outages would be coming. She was without power for roughly three hours on Monday.
“When the power is off, the heat hits immediately,” she said. “Between the heat and the stress, I could have a full systematic flare up of my Lupus.”
And while that diagnosis is a big motivator for Becky to do whatever she can to find relief from the unrelenting heat, her 14-month-old grandson is the bigger one.
“He has to be comfortable and cool,” Becky said.
Becky and her son spent Tuesday morning preparing their home. They ensured everything was sealed up, closed all drapes and blinds, set up a fan to blow cold air at the door of the one room that has a unit to the rest of the home, and ensured they had plenty of water. They say even though they are prepared this time to go dark, it doesn’t do much to ease their discomfort.
“It makes me sick,” she said.
Avista has urged costumers to conserve use city wide, whenever possible.
They say the following tips are how customers can help.
- Conserve electricity use from 1-8 p.m. through July 2
- Cool your home overnight, outside 1-8 p.m.
- Reduce the use of heat producing appliances (dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers)
- Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day
- Use small electric appliances or a microwave for cooking
- Use a box fan to cool when possible
- Use an outdoor BBQ
- Replace air conditioning filters and make sure central air units are clear of debris