Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are expected to increase through Monday with the potential for degrading air quality. A weak weather system late Monday will bring increasing clouds with better ventilation and a chance of light precipitation on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as, outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local air management agencies for possible restrictions in your area. &&