MOSCOW, Idaho - This Sunday will mark one week since the bodies of four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Their killer is yet to caught.
"We cannot say that there is no threat to the community," MPD Chief James Fry said in a news conference this week.
For days, forensic teams have canvassed the home on King Road looking for clues to piece together what exactly happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The mother of Kaylee Goncalves says her daughter had been home with her family in the days leading up to the tragedy, and only planned to return to Moscow for a few nights before moving home for good for the holidays.
"Kaylee was just home," Kristi Goncalves said. "She went back and forth all day long about whether or not (she should go back to Moscow.)"
Kristi says her daughter ultimately decided to head down, eager to show her friends the vehicle she had just purchased all on her own. The 21-year-old was set to graduate in December and had a job lined up. Her family says she had so much to celebrate.
"We talked a lot," Kristi said. "I know she had a fun time Friday night...(she) called me around 2:30 Saturday afternoon."
It would be their final conversation.
Kristi recalls reaching out to her daughter late Sunday morning via text just see how the evening went. She initially didn't think anything of it that she received no response.
"I look back at the times and that's when the police were swarming (her house,)" she said.
Kaylee's family got the knock from police notifying them of their daughter's murder late Sunday afternoon. Almost one week later, they are still overwhelmed with both grief and questions.
"We have no idea why...none," she said. "(Whoever did this) is dangerous. And we fear this person can do it again."
And even more agonizing is that person, could be anyone. It's a fear that is constantly plaguing the victim's many, many loved ones.
"The services for these (victims) will be huge, public," Kristi said. "And to think, the person (could be) there sitting at the church. I can't...And their candlelight vigils. All of it. It makes me sick thinking that person could be right behind us. It's sickening. Sickening. We're sick."
Police have yet to say if they have any suspects or even persons of interest, but it is Kaylee's mother's belief that the killer was no stranger.
"This is a small town, a college town, and I feel they knew this person," Kristi said. "We absolutely don't know that, but I feel that in my heart. I don't know why."
Investigators have not speculated on a connection, if any, between the killer and the four young victims. The only thing Kaylee's family believes they know for certain right now is that this crime required some level of planning.
"This person somehow snuck into the house, whether it was a door or window, he was not invited," she said. "He came in with a weapon with intention to kill. Not just one, but four. One right after another, after another, after another."
Kristi says they are in frequent touch with those working the murder case but always hope for more.
"My husband is in contact with them every day," she said. "The FBI, Moscow and Idaho State Police. Everyday ... it's nothing. I'm just like nothing...nothing. I don't know if it's because they have nothing or they are protecting the investigation."
Another press conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Until then, the family just longs for some level or peace only the apprehension of this quadruple homicide suspect can give them.
"Turn yourself in," Kristi said. "Stop all this. Let us mourn out children. We can't with this person out there. Just end it. The guilt has to be overwhelming. Stop hiding."