Blue skies, sunshine and temperatures right about average today in the low 40's. Frosty conditions expected overnight with possible freezing fog for your Friday morning commute. More sunshine in the forecast for Friday with increasing clouds and a slight chance of a rain/snow mix Sunday morning.
We are watching an active winter weather pattern for next week, potentially bringing snow to the valley floors by mid-week. it is still a bit early to give precise details on snow amounts. So, Holiday travelers please continue to follow our forecast, as we will be fine tuning snow total potentials as forecast models come into better agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.