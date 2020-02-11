SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a garage theft in which the victim said two of his guns were stolen.
Levi, who didn't want us to use his last name, said he was in his Shadle area home Saturday night doing work on his house. Because of that, he'd moved several items outside into his garage, including a wooden gun cabinet.
Levi said sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, two men, possibly teens, broke into his garage and stole two long guns, a propane torch, and a red baseball cap.
Levi said as soon as he realized what happened, and what was taken, he called Crime Check and made a report.
Thefts like this one are one of the most common Help Me Hayley email we receive here at KHQ. All of the victims just want their stuff back. We spoke with SPD about the best things you can do to up the odds of that happening.
First up, and Levi did this one, don't waste any time making a police report, even if you're not sure what all was stolen.
"You want to report that as soon as possible," said Sgt. Terry Preuninger with SPD. "Find out what was taken and get that information to the police.
That may take multiple calls and that's okay. Officers said they know, it may take days for victims to realize the extent of the damage. Do not be afraid to add more info to your case file. It could help up ensure your case is one of the ones assigned for follow up.
"We can take that information, combine it all together, and the detective on the case will get alerts," Preuninger said. "He will be able to continue to work it and use it all to his advantage."
But the number one thing that will give your detective that advantage is pictures of video of the suspect. Crooks hate security cameras it as much as you hate them. When you call crime check to report your theft, tell them you have video, if that is the case. They will provide you with an email address to send that to. Make sure you do as quickly as possible. Doing these things can increase your chances of your case being assigned for follow up.
"We're not telling the public to do our job, but resources are a huge issue," he said. "No detail is too small. Send it to us. I can't tell you how many times (victims) have said they didn't think something was significant or they didn't want to bother us by sharing it. Even the smallest thing to you could turn out to be huge."
During this story, KHQ learned as of now, victims cannot fill out online report forms. That's because the page is down so officials can perfect their 'upgraded version.' It's unknown when SPD and SCSO sites will once again allow for online reporting.
