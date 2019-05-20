The concerns surrounding Rep. Matt Shea is just the tip of the iceberg, according to Beva Miles, the chair of the Republicans of Spokane County.
She and many other local Republicans are disagreeing with Rep. Matt Shea, but Miles said they've distanced themselves from Shea for almost a decade - much before the recent allegations surrounding the Spokane Valley representative.
According to Miles, Spokane County's GOP is being heavily influenced with Christian extremism, which includes the same ideals laid out in Rep. Shea's leaked biblical manifesto.
"It is about the debate. It's about people discussing and debating topics where they disagree, and doing it in a civil way. It's not about armed takeover, it's not about a theology that believes the use of force is correct and right. It's about the debate. We have to get together and talk about issues, then the majority rules... Rep. Matt Shea is involved with a situation I don't fully comprehend," Miles said.