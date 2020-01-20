Timing and temperatures will play a big role with Tuesday’s system. Snow is likely for the east slopes of the Cascades with 2-4” of snow possible for Omak, Republic, Leavenworth and the Methow Valley. There is a chance for freezing rain around Lind, Ritzville, Odessa and Othello. And, with a later arrival, Spokane and CDA will likely see a rain/snow mix to start and more rain by afternoon as snow levels lift above 3000 ft.
Valley rain and mountain snow are the main story this week, with daytime highs heading into the 40’s by the second half of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.