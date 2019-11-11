COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - It's almost that time of year again. Each winter from November through February, a migrating population of bald eagles visits the Lake Coeur d'Alene area.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the eagles visit to feed on spawning kokanee salmon. The BLM began counting bald eagles around Wolf Lodge Bay in 1974.
For those who want to get a good look at the majestic birds during their visit, the BLM suggested checking them out from Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.
Last year, a record number of eagles were counted in the area.
The BLM also offered the following safety/viewing tips for anyone who wants to check out the eagles:
- Avoid disturbing the birds. Do not approach them on foot.
- Stay as far away from the birds as possible. Binoculars are essential.
- Stay in your vehicle if viewing nearby birds.
- Park off the main road.
- Do not stop on the road or look for eagles while driving. Interstate 90 and Highway 97 are heavily traveled. Remember, it is illegal to stop in any traffic lane.
