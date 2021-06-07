SPOKANE, Wash. – A hot new business is preparing to open, but said the process in securing all the necessary permits has been cooling momentum.
The owner, Trevor Kettrick, said bringing a unique fitness platform like this is his passion.
“We are opening up (a business called) HotWorx,” he said.
The facility will be open 24 hours a day. It’s an infrared fitness studio where members can do Yoga, Pilates, Barre and other high-intensity workouts inside of a sauna.
"It’ll be about 125 degrees so you're going to sweat, sweat, sweat,” he said. “The health benefits are amazing.”
Kettrick said he had hopes of opening up at the beginning of the year but they have been met with several setbacks. He said it’s been frustrating but is confident it will be worth it.
He said there isn’t much left to do in the space just off of 29th and Grand.
“We could probably be open within a month (once we get the permits secured,)” he said. “We have contractors and subcontractors just sitting and waiting. We are just waiting for the permits.”
Their application said the classification of work is a change of use. They plan to do some room configuration, install a new HVAC system and some plumbing projects.
Docs show they initiated the process back in mid-March, but the City of Spokane claims it wasn’t officially summited it until April.
A city spokesperson said, ‘it took several weeks for the architect to provide the missing submittal elements and information and the project was taken in for review on May 7. It was given a pledge date of June 11 (this Friday), and we are on track to provide comments by that date. A 5-week turn-around time is consistent with other full-route permits.’
“Everything is going out the door and nothing is coming in,” Kettrick said. “The biggest one for me is the lack of communication. You don't get anything back.”
Kettrick admits he’s felt discouraged but is trying to simple push forward.
“It’s an expensive hurdle,” he said. “Because we've paid for everything already. It's sitting there.”
The city said they have experienced record permit applications for the first few months of the year. They said review times are taking longer, but want to remind anyone embarking on the process to have all paperwork and documents ready.
“The City is working hard to support new and existing businesses through the process,” a city spokesperson said. “That includes providing accurate expectations for turnaround and meeting those timelines.”
HotWorx is already taking members but said no one will be charged until they are up and running. They said they are getting daily calls from customers wanting an update.