SPOKANE, Wash. - The water pressure from the shower, slim. The sink, even slower.
But this is James Wallace's reality now. His water supply is contaminated and now he and his family are on day three without clean water.
"It's been tough," said Wallace, "you've got five people in the house and four dogs but you get through it."
Wallace says he just had to clean out all of his water filters and it was filled with the sediment of the hydroseed the city of Spokane said its way into the water system.
"The hot water tank has got to be replaced, it's a brand new water tank, it's full of the grass sediment and all that," Wallace said.
The problem started Friday in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood when residents called the city saying their water looked strange.
The city tells KHQ, crews have been flushing and testing the water ever since and hope that things will return to normal soon.
So does Wallace, who's been picking up cases of bottle water for his family to use since Friday.
The same can be said for hundreds of other families. Thousands of cases of bottled water have come and gone, but Wallace is anxious for things to get back to normal.
"It relieves a little tension but still I want my water back," Wallace said, "I'm worried about what it's going to cost; I"m worried about the cost to fix all my fixtures."
The city says the contamination was caused when a private business hooked up to a hydrant and the hydroseed they were using flowed back into the city's water supply feeding Hillyard.
The city also tells KHQ they don't know which company it is and as for reimbursement, that's something that will be discussed further down the line.
We also spoke with the Washington Department of Health, who recommended families keep a three-day storage of clean drinking water in case of an emergency.
