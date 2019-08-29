Business owners in the small town of Harrison, Idaho want to make sure you know one thing: their water is safe to drink. They want you to know that, because they want you to come spend your Labor Day Weekend in Harrison.
For the last five days the town of Harrison has been under a "No Drink Order." The order was put in place after a construction crew punctured a water main Friday evening, forcing the city to flush and test their drinking water to ensure it was safe. Bottled water was available at City Hall for people who lived there. The story made headlines, then faded into the background, and then made headlines again Thursday when the order was lifted.
But in the meantime, business owners in Harrison were experiencing a stress they didn't expect. "It's been really tough," Whitney Hruza told us by phone Thursday evening. Hruza is one of the owners of a restaurant/bar in Harrison called One Shot Charlies. "This is such a seasonal town, and so these last few weeks of summer are really important. It can carry you through one more month of winter, or break you through one more month of winter, where you're having to dip into savings, or taking out credit to pay your bills."
Hruza told us that it's not just her.
"I talked with the owner of the Motel here, he told me there's been cancellations because people were worried about the water. There are significantly fewer campers here than there usually are."
Hruza told us that in the business she's in, being prepared ahead of time is both necessary, but also dangerous.
"You prepare food every day, sometimes days prior, so with us being closed because of the water crisis I had to throw away a bunch of produce. My employees lost three days of work, and insurance won't cover that. You know, it's all those things that can greatly impact a business in a small community that counts on every single day in their summer."
We asked Hruza the message that she'd like to get out to everyone: "Come to Harrison! It's your last weekend to have fun, before you have to go back to the real world and school and adulting! Make your last summer memories down here in Harrison!"