To close out the work week Friday is off to a pretty quiet start, but changes are coming. We do have noticeably cooler temperatures to get us going today, and will end up seeing temperatures topping out 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year in the low 60's. To get you going expect mostly sunny skies. Heading into the afternoon we will begin to look for a chance of showers. Along with the showers we won't rule out the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. The chance for showers looks to continue into the overnight hours.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Inland Northwest beginning tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures tonight look to drop into the upper 30's and only are expected to finish out in the mid 40's. We're talking temperatures 20-25 degrees below average for this time of year. BUNDLE UP. It is going to feel like Winter even though we just hit Fall. The cold temperatures are expected to feel even colder. Wind chill factors could make it feel closer to the 20's or 30's outside. Breezy conditions up to 20mph are set for Spokane. On top of sustained winds we will look for gusts in the 30 mile per hour range. Of course, this weekend is going to be all about timing and temperatures. We are looking at the chance for rain and snow, or mixed precipitation to hit. The mountain locations will see the biggest impact with a half foot to a foot of snow accumulation expected. For the valley floors, the National Weather Service is saying half an inch of snow accumulation is possible Saturday.
Keep in mind if you are road tripping this weekend you need to check pass conditions. Expect some winter type travel as roads could be slick. Driving for high profile vehicles will also be a challenge with the winds we are expecting to see. Those winds could also cause tree branches to fall and power outages.
The chance for rain and snow continues on Sunday. In fact, snow in Spokane is most likely Saturday into Sunday. We will expect cloudy skies to close out the weekend. Overnight into Monday look for frost. Frost looks to continue for much of next week. Overall, next week looks drier. Temperatures will be working their way back up to the 50's.