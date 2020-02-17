SPOKANE, Wash. - Car break-ins are up about 40 percent in the North Central Precinct but they are down in the city as a whole.
Delvin Daniel, who lives in the North Central Precinct has been a victim of car break-ins three times.
On Sunday, Daniel's home security system caught video of a women rummaging through his car and then walking away with his sub-woofer.
"It's frustrating that people feel like they can take whatever they want," Daniel said.
Break-ins are a problem here in Spokane, and Daniel said this incident is a reminder to watch out for your neighbors.
"Be vigilant, if you see people that don't need to be there, say something. Watch out for those in your neighborhood," Daniel said.
If you want to see how many break-ins or any other crimes are happening in your neighborhood, you can click HERE to see the Comp Stat Report from the Spokane Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.