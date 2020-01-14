Today we will look for spotty snow showers with an additional 1-3" of new accumulation for Spokane. In fact, we remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4pm. Temperatures will try to rise into the low 20's. Even with a light wind in place it will feel much colder outside than temperatures reflect. By tonight, we will look for an overnight low into the single digits, but with the wind factored in our wind chill values will feel around, if not below, zero. Please make sure if you will be out and about you are dressed appropriately and bring pets inside.
You will absolutely need to bundle up as you head out the door tomorrow morning. We will look for it to be the coldest morning of the week. During the day it is looking likely we will be dry with partly sunny skies. However, the next band of snow looks to push through late tomorrow night.
For those that are sick of the below average temperatures you can look forward to temperatures that will be above average this weekend!
